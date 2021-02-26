Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Atif Aslam's latest song 'Raat' leaves fans in awe

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Pakistani musician Atif Aslam left fans flabbergasted over the release of his latest song Raat.

Taking to Twitter, the vocal powerhouse teased fans for the release of the music video of the groovy song.

"Wait no more! Dropping the glimpse of the most awaited track Raat," he teased fans. 

It came to no surprise that fans from across the globe were ecstatic over the teaser as they took to the micro-blogging platform to express their excitement and love over the song and their anticipation for the music video.

Take a look:






More From Showbiz:

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son steals hearts in latest snap

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son steals hearts in latest snap
Shahroz Sabzwari expresses gratitude to fans for bringing him and Sadaf Kanwal together

Shahroz Sabzwari expresses gratitude to fans for bringing him and Sadaf Kanwal together
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al leave fans starstruck after their interaction

Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al leave fans starstruck after their interaction
Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning
Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor
Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri
Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot

Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen

Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen
‘Pawri’ girl recreates fun video with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz

‘Pawri’ girl recreates fun video with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz
Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her 'madness'

Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her 'madness'
Sara Ali Khan confesses Ibrahim Ali Khan is the smarter of the two

Sara Ali Khan confesses Ibrahim Ali Khan is the smarter of the two
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt enjoy getaway to Turkey

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt enjoy getaway to Turkey

Latest

view all