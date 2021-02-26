Atif Aslam's latest song 'Raat' leaves fans in awe

Pakistani musician Atif Aslam left fans flabbergasted over the release of his latest song Raat.

Taking to Twitter, the vocal powerhouse teased fans for the release of the music video of the groovy song.

"Wait no more! Dropping the glimpse of the most awaited track Raat," he teased fans.

It came to no surprise that fans from across the globe were ecstatic over the teaser as they took to the micro-blogging platform to express their excitement and love over the song and their anticipation for the music video.

