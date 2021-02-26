Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab districts where students will go to school on alternate days

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

A student wears a protective mask maintaining safe distance along with others before entering a class, after government allowed reopening of schools from grade six to eight amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan September 23, 2020. — Reuters/Files
  • Punjab education minister issues notification to clarify some districts will not have a regular 5-day attendance rule
  • Districts with high positivity ratios will follow the alternate school day rule until April 1
  • The decision is subject to a review on March 31

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas on Friday released a list of districts which will follow the alternate school day rule until April 1 due to higher coronavirus incidences there.

Districts not in the list "will follow prior COVID-19 schedule," he wrote.

The attached notification states that districts that have a higher COVID-19 positivity ratio, such as more than 20 cases in the last 24 hours, will be subject to this rule.

The districts with such positivity rates are reported to be Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

According to the existing rule: "Students of all the educational institutions shall attend classes on alternate days with 50% ratio on any single working day as detailed in earlier letter [...] dated 12th September, 2020."

The above was amended to state: "Students of all the educational institutions are allowed to attend classes 5/6 days a week (as the case may be) w.e.f. 01-03-2021 except in the districts mentioned above."

According to the notification, the amendment will be reviewed on March 31.

Strict implementation of safety measures must be ensured and has already been communicated to all those concerned, it added.

5-day regular schedule announced

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announced that all schools would resume regular 5-day classes from March 1.

“Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28,” he added.

Raas' notification was to distinguish and clarify that the districts with high positivity will be exempt from this rule.

It's meme time: Students react to Shafqat Mahmood telling schools to open 5 days a week

More From Pakistan:

'Late night sab ne ki hui hai': PM Imran Khan tells his aides to liven up at event

'Late night sab ne ki hui hai': PM Imran Khan tells his aides to liven up at event
Meet the PPP candidates in the race for Senate

Meet the PPP candidates in the race for Senate
Pakistan to save $300mn annually from Qatar LNG deal: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan to save $300mn annually from Qatar LNG deal: PM Imran Khan
Men kidnap woman after murdering her husband in Karachi's Korangi, say police

Men kidnap woman after murdering her husband in Karachi's Korangi, say police
Threat of being blacklisted by FATF has been averted, says Hammad Azhar

Threat of being blacklisted by FATF has been averted, says Hammad Azhar
Pakistan says it is committed to complying with FATF action plan

Pakistan says it is committed to complying with FATF action plan
PPP will be the largest party in Senate, says Asif Zardari

PPP will be the largest party in Senate, says Asif Zardari
'Purely on merit': Punjab health minister defends daughter’s appointment

'Purely on merit': Punjab health minister defends daughter’s appointment
‘Positive step’: US, UN hail Pak-India agreement to re-enforce LoC ceasefire

‘Positive step’: US, UN hail Pak-India agreement to re-enforce LoC ceasefire
Legitimate struggle for self-determination can’t be equated with terrorism: Pakistan tells UN

Legitimate struggle for self-determination can’t be equated with terrorism: Pakistan tells UN
Gulshan-e-Hadeed rape victim records new statement in court

Gulshan-e-Hadeed rape victim records new statement in court
Pakistan to remain on FATF's grey list until June

Pakistan to remain on FATF's grey list until June

Latest

view all