Punjab districts where students will go to school on alternate days

A student wears a protective mask maintaining safe distance along with others before entering a class, after government allowed reopening of schools from grade six to eight amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan September 23, 2020. — Reuters/Files

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas on Friday released a list of districts which will follow the alternate school day rule until April 1 due to higher coronavirus incidences there.

Districts not in the list "will follow prior COVID-19 schedule," he wrote.

The attached notification states that districts that have a higher COVID-19 positivity ratio, such as more than 20 cases in the last 24 hours, will be subject to this rule.

The districts with such positivity rates are reported to be Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

According to the existing rule: "Students of all the educational institutions shall attend classes on alternate days with 50% ratio on any single working day as detailed in earlier letter [...] dated 12th September, 2020."

The above was amended to state: "Students of all the educational institutions are allowed to attend classes 5/6 days a week (as the case may be) w.e.f. 01-03-2021 except in the districts mentioned above."



According to the notification, the amendment will be reviewed on March 31.

Strict implementation of safety measures must be ensured and has already been communicated to all those concerned, it added.

