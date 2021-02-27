Can't connect right now! retry
Dancing On Ice final set for March 14

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

The Dancing On Ice competition has been cut short after seven participants - five of them celebrities - had to leave the show thanks to multiple injuries and dropouts.

Hence, the competition’s finale is set to take place on March 14 with five pairs left in the show, according to the decision by the ITV bosses. Previously, the final was scheduled for March 21.

The show's organisers revealed this Sunday's [February 28] theme is going to be Movie Week.

"ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing on Ice forward by one week,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

The remaining skating dancers are Faye Brookes, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay and Rebekah Vardy.

The latest celebrity who said goodbye to the dance contest was Neighbours actor Jason Donovan owing to his back pain. The 52-year-old was advised by the show's medical experts to take some rest.

The Australian celebrity is the fifth participant to leave the show after Billie Faiers, Rufus Hound, Denise Van Outen and Joe-Warren Plant.

46-year-old Denise was the first participant star who had to take off her skates after she suffered a partially dislocated shoulder during rehearsals.

