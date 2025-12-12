Kim Kardashian enters Fortnite universe, complete with 'break the internet' nod

Kim Kardashian is stepping into the gaming world in a major way, becoming a playable character in Fortnite.

Her addition places her directly into the game’s exclusive Icon Series and further strengthens her connection with the Gen-Z audience that makes up much of the player base.

Epic Games announced that the new “Kim Kardashian skin” will be available on December 13, unveiling a surprise trailer that highlights her as an entrepreneur, fashion figure, and TV personality now entering the Fortnite universe.

The trailer leans into her real-life persona, framing her arrival as both a pop-culture crossover and a natural extension of her brand.

Her main outfit in the game features a full bodysuit with matching gloves — a deliberate nod to her SKIMS aesthetic. Players can choose from more than 25 variations, blending Kardashian’s fashion influence with Fortnite’s bold visual style.

Kardashian’s appearance in Fortnite follows her earlier success in gaming, including her long-running mobile hit Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Her Fortnite arrival marks another evolution in her digital footprint. On Instagram, she shared gameplay previews that show a move resembling her 2014 Paper Magazine “Break the Internet” pose, a detail that demonstrates how closely the collaboration weaves in her cultural moments.

She now joins a select group of celebrities who have been brought into the game, alongside Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande — another signal of her continued presence and influence across entertainment platforms.