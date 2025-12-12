Kylie Jenner lands brief cut in Charli XCX's 'The Moment' trailer

Kylie Jenner made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in Charli XCX’s new movie, The Moment, trailer.

Making her acting debut, the Kardashians star landed a cameo in the preview of the upcoming mocumentary.

The nearly two and a half minutes footage opened with Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, prepping for an arena tour.

Near the end of the first look video when the actors' credits started to flash on the screen Kylie, 28, appeared in between.

"The second people are getting sick of you, that’s when you need to go even harder,” the Khy mogul tells the 360 hitmaker in her brief appearance.

Kylie Jenner makes acting debut in 'The Moment'

Notably, the Keeping up with the Kardashians alum has starred as herself in the film, in what she previously described as a "very small part."

The Moment, slated to hit theatres on January 30, dropped the trailer on Thursday, December 11.

For the unversed, the movie follows a fictional version of Charli, 33, as she struggles with fame and heightened demands of the music industry.

The idea stemmed from the real life pressure she faced from her label to record a documentary of her Brat album and subsequent tour.

"It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one," Charli told Vanity Fair earlier in October.