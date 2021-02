Two suspected militants gunned down in Sukkur's Patni area

CTD says militants belonged to banned organisation

Two pistols and a bag recovered from the terrorists, says CTD

SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday morning gunned down two alleged militants in the city's Patni area.

CTD In-charge Mazhar Mashwani said that two militants — who were injured following a gunbattle — were arrested and shifted to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.



He said that CTD officials recovered two pistols and a bag from the militants, who were members of a banned organisation.



The names of the militants are Wilayat Zaib and Shah Mahmood, confirmed the CTD.