Hilarious Abhinandan memes flood social media on Operation Swift Retort's 2nd anniversary

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

An image of Prime Minister Imran Khan supposedly holding a cup of tea. Photo: Twitter

It's two years since the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian aircraft, one inside Azad Kashmir and the other in occupied Kashmir on February 29, 2019.

Ever since Abhinandan Varthaman's video praising the cup of tea as 'fantastic' made its way to social media, Pakistanis have been using the "The tea is fantastic" line to troll Indians.

And today is no different.

Several memes featuring Abhinandan as well as tea references are doing the rounds on social media. Here, we bring you a few hilarious ones.

One person pointed out how this was probably the most expensive cup of tea in history. The price, a MiG-21 Bison.

These three images will haunt India for a lifetime.

Quite a lot of impressive Photoshop skills right there.

One person posted Abhinandan's picture on the "Strategic Timeout" board. Hilarious.

The heavy cost that Pakistan had to pay a day earlier.

Nawazuddin Varthaman?

"Esi chai jo dushman ko bhi dost banaye". Does anything more need to be said?


