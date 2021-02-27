Salman Saqib Sheikh shares a romantic note for wife Hira Mani on her birthday

Pakistani star Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani shared a romantic birthday note for wifey Hira Mani, who turned a year older today.

The Dil Toh Bacha Hai actor turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Hira to wish her on her 33rd birthday.

Sharing the stunning snap, Mani wrote, “Happy birthday meri cinderilla Meri laila meri heer meri juliet, meri life story Tumaharay baghair bohat boring houte agar tum naa houtie...”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Hira Mani reposted the photo and thanked her hubby for love and wishes.

She said, “Mano thanks yaar mujhey piyar kerne kay liye”.

Meanwhile, the Sun Yaara star has also received love and sweet wishes from her fans and fellow showbiz star on her birthday.

