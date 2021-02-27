Can't connect right now! retry
Senate election: PPP ready to withdraw two nominations in MQM-P's favour

MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari (L) and Information Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah addressing a press conference in Karachi, on February 27, 2021. — YouTube

  • PPP subjects its withdrawal to MQM-P's support for Yousuf Raza Gilani.
  • MQM-P to put forward PPP's requests to Raabta Committee.
  • MQM-P urges PPP to put an end to "feeling of deprivation" among Sindh's citizens.

PPP is ready to withdraw two of its candidates in the upcoming Senate election in favour of MQM-P, it emerged on Saturday.

The development came after a PPP delegation comprising Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Murtaza Wahab, and Waqar Mehdi visited MQM-P's office in Bahadurabad.

Following the meeting, the party leaders held a joint press conference where they announced the development.

Information Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah said PPP was ready to withdraw its candidates on two seats, however, MQM-P would also have to provide support in getting Yousuf Raza Gilani elected as the new Senate chairman.

The minister said that the delegation had met MQM-P on party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's directives.

"Muttahida Qaumi Movement has said that they will forward our requests to their Raabta Committee," Shah said.

The information minister claimed that the ruling PTI was "very scared in Punjab" as their members had reservations about the candidates chosen for the elections.

Taking over the briefing, MQM-P leader Amir Khan, thanking PPP for their visit, said that although PPP was a bit late, it is appreciable that they had put forward their request to the MQM-P.

Khan said his party had appealed to PPP to put an end to the "feeling of deprivation" among the citizens of Sindh.

"The issue of partnership and local bodies is also a problem. The interest around Senate elections will wane eventually, but the problems will still need to be resolved," he said.

