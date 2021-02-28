Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Al-Beruni Radius project today. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/PMO
  • PM Imran to launch Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project for the revival of Pakistan's heritage today.
  • The historical Nandana Fort is located in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.
  • The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when Abu Rehan Al-Beruni quantified the circumference of the Earth.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project in Jhelum for the revival of Pakistan's heritage today, according to a PM Office statement.

It said that the prime minister is keen on the preservation and conservation of the site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.

Read more: PM Imran Khan welcomes restoration of ceasefire along LoC with India

The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth.

Al-Beruni later wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning.

The historical Nandana Fort is located in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

More From Pakistan:

Senators elected unopposed in Punjab through a successful strategy: CM Usman Buzdar

Senators elected unopposed in Punjab through a successful strategy: CM Usman Buzdar
US report on Jamal Khashoggi’s killing: Pakistan ‘recognises’ Saudi Arabia’s efforts in journalist’s case

US report on Jamal Khashoggi’s killing: Pakistan ‘recognises’ Saudi Arabia’s efforts in journalist’s case
PML-N held 'positive talks' with govt on Senate election: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N held 'positive talks' with govt on Senate election: Fawad Chaudhry
Hamza Shahbaz behaving as if he's been acquitted: Shibli Faraz

Hamza Shahbaz behaving as if he's been acquitted: Shibli Faraz
'The tea is fantastic': Ali Gul Pir pays tribute to 'fallen trees' destroyed by India in 2019 strike

'The tea is fantastic': Ali Gul Pir pays tribute to 'fallen trees' destroyed by India in 2019 strike
Senate election: PPP ready to withdraw two nominations in MQM-P's favour

Senate election: PPP ready to withdraw two nominations in MQM-P's favour
Travel restrictions for visitors to Pakistan extended till March 14: CAA

Travel restrictions for visitors to Pakistan extended till March 14: CAA
SC to give opinion regarding open balloting for Senate election on Monday

SC to give opinion regarding open balloting for Senate election on Monday
PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz released from jail after 20 months

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz released from jail after 20 months
Senior Sindh police officers transferred to Punjab under govt's new rotation policy

Senior Sindh police officers transferred to Punjab under govt's new rotation policy
Utility Stores across Pakistan have run out of sugar, say sources

Utility Stores across Pakistan have run out of sugar, say sources
George Bush paints portrait of a Pakistani-American

George Bush paints portrait of a Pakistani-American

Latest

view all