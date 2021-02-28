PM Imran Khan to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today

Sunday Feb 28, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project in Jhelum for the revival of Pakistan's heritage today, according to a PM Office statement.
It said that the prime minister is keen on the preservation and conservation of the site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.
The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth.
Al-Beruni later wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning.
The historical Nandana Fort is located in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.