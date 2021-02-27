PM Imran Khan welcomes restoration of ceasefire along LOC with India

A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan smiling.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the restoration of ceasefire across the Line of Control (LoC) with India, saying that the onus of creating an "enabling environment" between the two nations rests with India.



Read more: Pakistani, Indian armies agree to re-enforce LoC ceasefire

The prime minister took to Twitter to congratulate the nation and its armed forces on the second anniversary of the February 27 dogfight between India and Pakistan.



Two years ago today, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested an Indian pilot, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Read more: Kashmir only dispute between India and Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan in Sri Lanka

Pakistani military spokesperson at the time, Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that the IAF had crossed the LoC after which two of their aircraft were shot down by the PAF inside the Pakistani airspace.

Recalling the event that took place two years ago, and brought the two nations to the brink of war, PM Imran condemned India's " illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan".



"I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India's illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan. As a proud & confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing," he tweeted.



Read more: Pakistan not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts: FM Qureshi

The prime minister praised Pakistan's decision to return Abhinandan to India, adding that it demonstrated "Pakistan’s responsible behaviour in the face of India's irresponsible military brinkmanship".



"We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," he tweeted.



However, he reminded India and the world that it was up to New Delhi to work towards normalisation of relations between the two countries by honouring the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC).



Indian, Pakistani armies agree to enforce ceasefire agreement