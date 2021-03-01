Coronavirus: One-week lockdown imposed in Mirpur Azad Kashmir

A Reuters file image of AJK streets during March 2020 lock down. Photo: REUTERS/File

Mirur Azad Kashmir imposes coronavirus lockdown for a week.

All educational institutions and public transport in Mirpur Azad Kashmir will remain closed for two weeks.

Marriage halls and public gatherings have been banned for one month

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, a lockdown has been imposed in Mirpur Azad Kashmir for one week starting today (Monday).

According to Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Badar Munir, all educational institutions and public transport will remain closed for two weeks.

Marriage halls and public gatherings have been banned for one month, he said.



Medical stores, hospitals and petrol pumps will remain open in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, while meat, vegetable, fruit and other businesses will be open only on Tuesdays and Fridays.