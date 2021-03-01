Watch: Amir pumps up Karachi crowd before taking a Lahore Qalandars scalp

Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking Denly's wicket. Photo: PSL Instagram screengrab





Amir signals crowd to get behind him, make more noise

Crowd responds and seems to do the trick for the fast bowler, who shatters Denly's stumps the next ball

Kings ended up losing the match to the Qalandars though

KARACHI: The match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, referred to as the "El Classico of cricket" is arguably the most anticipated clash of the PSL.

Mohammad Amir, Karachi Kings prized opening bowler, was bowling to Denyl. Before starting his run-up, the fast bowler signalled to the crowd to make more noise and get behind him.



The crowd responded to the bowler's request with loud cheers and applause in hopes that he would take a wicket.



And take a wicket he did.



Pumped up by the crowd, Amir bowled the delivery and was ecstatic — along with hundreds of fans in the stadium — at the sight of Denly's stumps shattering.



"This is what it means to have fans in the stands," read the caption by the Pakistan Super League, who were impressed by dismissal enough to put it up on their Instagram account.



It was a tough day for the Kings, though, as they succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars.



Lahore Qalandars chased down a challenging total of 187 and won by six wickets against Karachi Kings, in the eleventh match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth season at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The Kings' Sharjeel Khan (64 off 39 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (57 off 35 balls) were able to steer the side to the sizeable total, after an early set back as the side lost three wickets inside of five overs.

The Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi — who ended up being awarded 'Player of the Match' — took an impressive 3 wickets for 27 runs.

When it was time for them to bat the side were equally brilliant, persistent and steady in their chase, and managed to hold on to six wickets in the process.

Opener Fakhar Zaman with his knock of 83 off 54 provided the impetus needed for the team to follow through after his departure at 17.2 overs, and hit the target.

His efforts were aided by Ben Dunk (57 off 43) and David Wiese (31 off 9).