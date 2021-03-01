'Khuda kay liye': School students react after Sindh govt allows 50% attendance

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani. Photo: File

Sindh students have been reacting to Saeed Ghani's decision for allowing only 50% attendance in schools

A day ago, Saeed Ghani announced that the decision not to allow 100% attendance was in line with the COVID-19 situation

While some students lauded the decision, others asked the minister to reconsider it.

After the Sindh government opposed the decision of the federal government to allow five-day regular classes from March 1, school students across the province have been showing a mixed reaction.



A day ago, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that as per the decision of the provincial government, schools will only allow 50% attendance, adding that regular classes cannot be resumed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He further said that the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood's decision to allow schools to resume classes has "created confusion among the students."

"How will children maintain social distancing if we allow 100 % attendance?" Ghani had questioned, "Once the pandemic ends, all children will be allowed to go to school."

Responding to the development, one Twitter user expressed her concern about people who run school canteens, adding that they are suffering due to the financial crisis because of school closures.

"For God's sake, reopen the schools otherwise those operating canteens will die of poverty if not the coronavirus," one user wrote, tagging journalist Iqrar ul Hassan Syed to get noticed.

"Someone please explain this to Saeed Ghani."

"No one is following Saeed Ghani's decision about 50% attendance. Almost all schools of Sindh are open for 100% attendance. Is NCOC going to decide?" wrote another user.



While many students urged the education minister to reconsider the decision to allow 50% attendance, many students also appreciated the move.

"A very sensible decision taken by Mr Saeed Ghani in compliance with the present Covid situation. Hope better sense prevails and the Federal Education Minister takes the same decision."

"Well done, Saeed Ghani," wrote another person, sarcastically.



"Good decision taken by Saeed Ghani. Covid is spreading a lot, especially in Sindh."



