Two PTI MPAs from Sindh lash out at party's Senate candidates





Two PTI MPAs from Sindh record video statements against party

PTI's MPA from Karachi Karim Bakhsh Gabol and Ghotki MPA Shaharyar Shar say they will not vote for the party's candidates in Senate polls

"They have no programme for Sindh," says Shaharyar Shar

Khurram Sher Zaman blames Sindh govt for coercing PTI MPAs



PTI MPA from PS-100 in Karachi, Karim Bakhsh Gabol, recorded a video statement in which he categorically said that the party's government had "failed to deliver for the masses".



"We are hearing things about some [PTI] candidates who got the [Senate] tickets. We are hearing that they received the tickets after paying money for it," the MPA said, adding that he would never vote for such candidates.



Gabol said he was always a member of the PTI and would continue to remain so. However, the lawmaker said he would vote only for the candidate that seems satisfactory to him.



Another MPA of the party from Sindh, Shaharyar Shar alleged that the party issued tickets for the Senate elections to candidates from Sindh without consulting the MPAs of the party.



"I raised the problems of Sindh in front of the prime minister and the governor but they did not listen," he said. "They [PTI government] do not have any programme for Sindh."

Shar said that he and others would not vote for the candidates selected by the prime minister, adding that the party's MPAs from Sindh were "upset with them".



He said PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman's statement about him and other MPAs being kidnapped was false. "Who can kidnap us? I am right here in my house," he said.

