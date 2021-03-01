Two PTI MPAs from Sindh lash out at party's Senate candidates

Monday Mar 01, 2021
PTI MPA from PS-100 in Karachi, Karim Bakhsh Gabol, recorded a video statement in which he categorically said that the party's government had "failed to deliver for the masses".
"We are hearing things about some [PTI] candidates who got the [Senate] tickets. We are hearing that they received the tickets after paying money for it," the MPA said, adding that he would never vote for such candidates.
Gabol said he was always a member of the PTI and would continue to remain so. However, the lawmaker said he would vote only for the candidate that seems satisfactory to him.
Another MPA of the party from Sindh, Shaharyar Shar alleged that the party issued tickets for the Senate elections to candidates from Sindh without consulting the MPAs of the party.
"I raised the problems of Sindh in front of the prime minister and the governor but they did not listen," he said. "They [PTI government] do not have any programme for Sindh."
Shar said that he and others would not vote for the candidates selected by the prime minister, adding that the party's MPAs from Sindh were "upset with them".
He said PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman's statement about him and other MPAs being kidnapped was false. "Who can kidnap us? I am right here in my house," he said.
Earlier, PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman had said that three MPAs of the party had been kidnapped and their cellphones were not unresponsive.
"Their last location was in Defence," he said, speaking to media. "These MPAs were in contact with us," added Zaman.
Reacting to Karim Bakhsh Gabol's statement against the PTI, Zaman said that the MPA had always spoken out against the PPP. He alleged that Gabol had been forced to issue a video statement against the PTI, adding that he was sure it was the PPP that was coercing the PTI MPAs to issue statements against the party.
"We now have institutions [at our beck and call]. We could have done the same thing," he said, referring to the alleged coercion that the PTI MPAs are going through.
Zaman said that the Sindh government was continuously threatening the PTI MPAs, adding that if any harm were to come to them, the provincial government would be held responsible.