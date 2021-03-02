Ali Kazmi’s ‘Funny Boy’ among 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars

Pakistani actor Ali Kazmi is over the moon after discovering that his film, Funny Boy, is amongst the 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Amongst the 366 feature films that are considered eligible for the Best Picture category at the Oscars this year, Kazmi’s Canadian film is also included, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy will share five to 10 best picture nominees with voting to begin from March 5 till March 10. The final nominees will be announced on March 15.

Taking to his Instagram, the Baaji actor posted a screenshot of the list and noted how he shared it with the likes of A-listers such as Matthew McConaughey.

“What an honour and what a list to be included in! My name is right above Mathew McConaughey, so alright alright alright – my job is done. Our film is available on Netflix and CBC Gem!"

“‘Funny boy’ family what a journey it has been! Eternal Thank you to the amazing creative forces, the super human cast and crew behind it and thank you to The Academy for the recognition! Best of luck to all!” he shared.



Earlier, Deadline reported that the Deepa Mehta-directorial was up for the foreign films category at the Oscars but was rejected on the basis of it containing an abundance of English dialogue. Therefore, it was then forwarded for general entry categories like Best Picture, as per a Telefilm representative.