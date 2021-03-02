Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift to get worse after Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves after a teaser was dropped of their upcoming bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.



A report by the Daily Mail has now revealed that over at the Palace, the news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new clip wasn’t taken too well.

A source told the outlet that there is “mounting concern” amongst members of the British royal family about the things Meghan and Harry talk about with the talk show host.

"Harry and William have not spoken for some time, and Meghan speaking about their relationship or relationships with the Royal Family to Oprah will not help matters,” the insider claimed.

"Things are still bad between them, although both want to repair that brotherly bond,” they added.

"William does not know what [Meghan] has told Oprah, none of the royal family do. They will find out at the same time as everyone else, although I doubt they’ll watch it,” the source said.

On Sunday, a teaser was dropped of Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated interview with Oprah where she can be seen telling the pair that no topic is “off limits.”

In the clip, Harry can also be heard saying that the main reason he wanted to leave was over the fear of “history repeating itself”, referencing what his late mother Princess Diana had to go through due to press intrusion—a struggle Meghan too is facing since marrying into the family.