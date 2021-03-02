BTS to prepare their own KBS Talk Show special

Global singing sensation BTS are gearing up to headline yet another feature by hosting their own KBS Talk Show special and fans are elated over the news.

This performance highlights not only the group’s message of hope but will also feature a number of live performances.

Soompi admits that the production team believes “‘Let’s BTS’ will not only display BTS’s artistry as a global artist but also their individual stories as young men living through these times. There will be segments where they share deep conversations. Untold stories will unravel in various ways.”

“Special stages that are set apart from previous ones are in preparations. The special will be a chance to feel the power of the comfort they deliver through music.”