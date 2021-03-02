John Mayer reacts to criticism that he received from Taylor Swift fans after joining TikTok

Taylor Swift fans verbally attacked John Mayer for allegedly breaking their idol’s heart 11 years ago

John Mayer is not welcome on TikTok as he received hundreds of mean comments on his first few videos.



It all started when the Paper Dolls singer posted a video in which he wasn’t able to operate the fancy app and asked for help: "Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?" But he soon figured out the technical aspects and posted his first video.



Shortly after, the Love Story songstress fans verbally attacked him for allegedly breaking their idol’s heart 11 years ago.

"This was not the right app to join, john ... #dearjohn." Another person wrote, "Tiktok knew what they were doing by putting this on every Taylor Swift stans FYP."

Responding to the criticism, Mayer captioned his video with a shady comment that said, "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out."

Mayer previously revealed he doesn’t get bothered when his exes conjur made-up stories about him.