ECP's narrative 'weak' on Senate election reforms, says Fawad Chaudhry

It is surprising the ECP has postponed reforms till the next elections, Fawad Chaudhry says.

He says ECP's job is not only to distribute ballots but also to make election transparent.

Chaudhry slams PPP, claims they will get involved in horse trading.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday termed the Election of Commission of Pakistan's narrative to delay in bringing reforms in Senate elections as "weak".



The federal minister, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said it was compulsory for the ECP to follow the Supreme Court's orders on using technology for the Senate elections.

"It is surprising the ECP has postponed reforms till the next elections [...] however, the Supreme Court had given a different opinion," the science minister said.

The minister stressed that the orders of the apex court could have been carried out very easily. "Election Commission's job is not only to distribute ballots but also to make the election transparent."

Lashing out at PPP, he said that despite the numbers not favouring the party, it had fielded candidates in Islamabad. "What option does PPP have other than buying people and horse-trading."

Chaudhry said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not have the capacity to bring about a change in the country with his reliance on the "use of madressah children". "Senate election is the last battle, after that there will be general elections."

"The Opposition's attempts at political manoeuvring has failed miserably," he added.



Earlier in the day, the ECP said the voting during the March 3 Senate polls will be held as “per past practice”.

The ECP issued a statement sharing minutes of its meeting that took place after the Supreme Court’s opinion on the presidential reference seeking the Senate polls through an open ballot.

It said that the commission is taking all possible steps and measures to fulfil its constitutional duty to check that corrupt practices in the Senate Elections are guarded against.

It said that the SC has held that the election to the Senate of Pakistan is under the Constitution and the law which is through a secret ballot.

“The Supreme Court in short order mentioned that the Election Commission is required to utilise the technologies and to develop a mechanism for the fulfilment of its constitutional duty in terms of Article 218(3) of the Constitution.”

ECP decided to constitute a three-member committee to take input from different professional/technical organisations and prepare recommendations regarding the use of technology in the Senate election within a period of four weeks.

The committee may also take assistance from NADRA, FIA and the Ministry of IT.