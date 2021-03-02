Video surfaces of Ali Haider Gilani allegedy telling lawmaker how to waste his Senate vote





Gilani's son, Ali Haider Gilani is a Punjab Assembly lawmaker

The video of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's son, Ali Haider Gilani, allegedly instructing a lawmaker on how his vote can be wasted, has surfaced on social media.

Gilani is contesting the Senate elections against the PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from Islamabad. His son, Haider Ali Gillani, is a Punjab MPA.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill urged the ECP to take notice against Gilani.



Gill held a press conference, lashing out at the former prime minister. "We all know how a necklace was stolen from a Turkish princess," he said. "You saw how one of his children was also involved in the ephedrine scandal."

Gill said that from the video, it can be made out that Gilani's son is telling lawmakers to either "vote for us or waste your vote".



"This video of corruption has once again proven that Imran Khan was right when he said this mafia will never let a transparent Senate election take place," he said.



He urged the ECP to take action against Gilani according to its Constitution, adding that the electoral body was an independent institution and the government was ready to provide it with the necessary assistance.



The prime minister's aide called for strict implementation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's recent opinion on the open balloting of Senate election, saying that otherwise the country will have to suffer such instances of humiliation in the days to come.



Ali Haider Gilani admits video shows him, refutes claims of buying Senate votes

