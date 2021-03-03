Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan ranks among world’s most sought-after tourist destinations

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Goats grazing in one of Kaghan valleys. Photo Courtesy: exploreKagahan
  • Pakistan has emerged as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations over the past few years.
  • The South Asian nation tops several international travel lists such as Forbes.
  • In recent years, travel bloggers have flocked to Pakistan, drawn by the country’s tall peaks, lush valleys, and rich heritage.

LONDON: Pakistan has emerged as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations over the past few years, The News reported on Wednesday

The South Asian nation topped several international travel lists such as Forbes’ “The 10 coolest places to go in 2019” and Conde Nast’s “best holiday destination in 2020,” according to a media report.

The Pakistani government and people hoped the development would attract more investment in tourism-affiliated businesses and help create better-paying jobs. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration has announced plans to develop and promote tourism and relax visa restrictions for foreign travelers.

Read more: Forbes names Pakistan in its ‘10 Best Under-the-Radar Trips’ list for 2020

Besides, another foreign publication, DW quoted the Communications manager at the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC),  Babar Javaid, saying that due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the authorities couldn’t implement the government’s tourism strategy over the past year.

In recent years, travel bloggers have flocked to Pakistan, drawn by the country’s tall peaks, lush valleys, and rich heritage. 

The content they produced and posted on social media contributed to the surge in the global interest.

