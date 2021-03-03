Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan share hilarious ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme

Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan share hilarious meme of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who won the hearts of the fans after recreating ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend, shared a hilarious meme on it.



Mahira turned to Instagram and shared a hilarious meme which hinted that that the superstar is now fed up of the trend.

The Raees actress posted a comic wherein Batman can be seen slapping Robin who tries to recreate ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ and asking her to shut up.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to criticize Mahira after she posted it saying she was the first to recreate the Pawri trend.

One fan wrote, “Ye phly khudi dance kr rahi te ab chup krwa re. Ajeb”

Some netizens supported Mahira saying “Thank you for being brave enough to speak about the things no one talks about!!”.



Aiman Khan also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same meme.

