Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha share screenshots of an internet user spewing hate about her marriage

Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha finally came forth responding to a troll, wishing ill on her.



The 23-year-old decided to share the screenshots of an internet user spewing hate about her marriage.

Waliyha recently got married to ex-convict Junaid Khan. On Monday, she posted a screenshot of a message from an Instagram user who had hoped that she dies from coronavirus.

Waliyha slammed the abuser shut as she captioned the screenshot with berating words.

“Haters are my motivators,” she said. “You are pure jealous which means ur insecure, weak and obsessed. get a job or a boyfriend or maybe a friend or two [sic]."

Waliyha further wrote in her stories, “NOTHING YOU SAY EFFECTS ME OR MAKES ME FEEL SAD OR UPSET ABOUT MY LIFE tbh it makes me laugh to see how desperate you are to try and hurt people! [sic].”