Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Kangana Ranaut sheds light on Bollywood’s ‘outsider’ crisis

Actor Kangana Ranaut sheds light on the difficulties of being an outsider within Bollywood and the struggles it brings alongside of itself.

The actor took to Twitter to showcase her thoughts on the “outsider” narrative plaguing Bollywood.

She referenced director Tejas in her conversation and wrote, “Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1.”

