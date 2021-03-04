Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Meghan Markle asks the Palace how they could expect her to still be silent

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

A new clip of Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview has been released where she can be seen commenting about the British royal family.

In the latest clip, the Duchess of Sussex remarked on Buckingham Palace and how they could expect the couple to be silent even after all this time.

“How do you feel about the Palace hearing your speak your truth today?” Winfrey asked Meghan.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent, if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she responded.

“And if that comes with risk of losing things, there’s a lot that’s been lost already,” she added. 

