Thursday Mar 04 2021
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

File photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • PM Imran Khan will open the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) today.
  • The theme of the Summit is "Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of COVID-19.
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will Chair the 14th Summit.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will open the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) that will be held virtually today (Thursday).

The theme of the Summit is "Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of COVID-19". Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will Chair the 14th Summit, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective on COVID-19 challenges, Imran Khan will outline his vision for regional economic development in line with ECO's founding principles of promotion of trade and connectivity.

Read more: How much did Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sri Lanka cost?

In addition to Iran and Turkey, Pakistan is one of the founding members of ECO.

The Organisation was formed in 1985 from the erstwhile Regional Cooperation for Development. Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan later joined as members of ECO.

As a founding member, Pakistan actively contributes towards the advancement of the goals and objectives of ECO and remains strongly committed to its aims of promotion of effective regional cooperation, with a focus on communications, trade, culture, and connectivity.

