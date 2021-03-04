PM Imran Khan takes stock of Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections

A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan holding a meeting with senior party leaders.





PM Imran Khan to be briefed about Gilani's shock victory over Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

PTI to review PDM movement and take important decisions, say sources.

PM to discuss evolving political situation with aides.





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is meeting senior party leaders to review the situation after former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani — a day earlier — pulled a shock victory over the PTI's Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections.



Sources told Geo News that the prime minister called all of his engagements to discuss Shaikh's defeat with senior party leaders.



The PTI's defeat at the hands of Gilani — the PDM's joint candidate — was a setback for the party whose ministers had earlier confidently claimed that Shaikh would win the seat from Islamabad.



The prime minister will be briefed about the possible reasons behind Shaikh's defeat and discuss the PDM's anti-government move.



Sources added that the prime minister will discuss the evolving political situation with senior party leaders and important decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting.



Shortly after it was announced that Gilani had defeated Shaikh in the election, the former prime minister held a press conference to thank PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as the PDM leadership, including PML-N's Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Maryam Nawaz, and ANP leadership, among others.

"This is the victory of democracy," he had said. "The Islamabad seat was the most important seat in the Senate elections and everyone was eyeing it. [Through my win], the PDM has been victorious."

Adding to Gillani's point, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that the PDM has won through the votes of MNAs, which is also a win for Pakistan.

He went on to say that PM Imran Khan should "resign from his post," adding that he should adopt sportsmanship and honourably accept his defeat.

"The PDM will decide a future course of action after mutual consultation with all members."

Earlier, the PPP chief had tweeted that "Democracy is the best revenge" after the result was announced.



