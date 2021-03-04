Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai
,
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan takes stock of Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai
,
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan holding a meeting with senior party leaders.


  • PM Imran Khan to be briefed about Gilani's shock victory over Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.
  • PTI to review PDM movement and take important decisions, say sources.
  • PM to discuss evolving political situation with aides.


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is meeting senior party leaders to review the situation after former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani — a day earlier — pulled a shock victory over the PTI's Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections.

Sources told Geo News that the prime minister called all of his engagements to discuss Shaikh's defeat with senior party leaders.

The PTI's defeat at the hands of Gilani — the PDM's joint candidate —  was a setback for the party whose ministers had earlier confidently claimed that Shaikh would win the seat from Islamabad.

Read more: PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections

The prime minister will be briefed about the possible reasons behind Shaikh's defeat and discuss the PDM's anti-government move.

Sources added that the prime minister will discuss the evolving political situation with senior party leaders and important decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting.

Gillani vs Shaikh: PDM scores major victory over PTI in key Senate battle

Shortly after it was announced that Gilani had defeated Shaikh in the election, the former prime minister held a press conference to thank PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as the PDM leadership, including PML-N's Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Maryam Nawaz, and ANP leadership, among others.

"This is the victory of democracy," he had said. "The Islamabad seat was the most important seat in the Senate elections and everyone was eyeing it. [Through my win], the PDM has been victorious."

Adding to Gillani's point, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that the PDM has won through the votes of MNAs, which is also a win for Pakistan.

He went on to say that PM Imran Khan should "resign from his post," adding that he should adopt sportsmanship and honourably accept his defeat.

"The PDM will decide a future course of action after mutual consultation with all members."

Earlier, the PPP chief had tweeted that "Democracy is the best revenge" after the result was announced.

Read more: Senate Election 2021: PTI emerges as largest party, but victory bittersweet

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to address nation today

PM Imran Khan to address nation today
US says ‘productive' relationship with India or Pakistan doesn’t affect ties with the other

US says ‘productive' relationship with India or Pakistan doesn’t affect ties with the other
After Gilani's Senate victory, Opposition demands resignation of PM Imran Khan

After Gilani's Senate victory, Opposition demands resignation of PM Imran Khan
Govt to summon NA session for PM Imran Khan’s confidence move

Govt to summon NA session for PM Imran Khan’s confidence move
PM Imran Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

PM Imran Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today
Zardari thinks Gilani should have won by 20 votes in Senate polls

Zardari thinks Gilani should have won by 20 votes in Senate polls
PM Imran Khan will seek vote of confidence from parliament: FM Qureshi

PM Imran Khan will seek vote of confidence from parliament: FM Qureshi
Karachi: Mysterious grisly attack on farm animals spreads panic among Gadap residents

Karachi: Mysterious grisly attack on farm animals spreads panic among Gadap residents
'Ek Zardari sub pay bhari': Jubilant PPP celebrates Gillani's Senate victory in Sindh Assembly

'Ek Zardari sub pay bhari': Jubilant PPP celebrates Gillani's Senate victory in Sindh Assembly
PM Imran Khan's Senate vote was also rejected, claims Naveed Qamar

PM Imran Khan's Senate vote was also rejected, claims Naveed Qamar
PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections

PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections
IHC says cannot disqualify PTI leader Faisal Vawda as he 'already resigned'

IHC says cannot disqualify PTI leader Faisal Vawda as he 'already resigned'

Latest

view all