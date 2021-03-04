'You have no future, no party anymore': Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addresses general council meeting of PML-N. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to PML-N lawmakers for voting for Gilani in Senate elections

Maryam says PML-N's slogan of 'Vote Ko Izzat Do' is gaining acceptance across the country

PML-N vice president taunts govt, says public rejected it during recent by-elections





ISLAMABAD: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz taunted the government on Thursday, saying that those who were trying to break up the PML-N were themselves disintegrating.



Addressing a general council meeting of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz thanked the party's lawmakers for voting for PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani — the PDM's joint candidate — during the Senate elections.

Gilani had pulled off an upset victory, beating Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from the Islamabad seat by securing 169 votes. Shaikh received 164 votes.



"I pay tribute to all 83 parliamentarians who accepted Nawaz Sharif's narrative," she said. "Our parliamentarians observed discipline and voted for Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Referring to her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as a "trendsetter", Maryam heaped praise on him, saying that whenever he decides to do something, the PML-N supremo does so.



"They say Nawaz Sharif's narrative is too heavy for anyone to carry. The weight of Nawaz's narrative was carried by the PML-N workers," she said, adding that the slogan of "Vote Ko Izzat Do" was being accepted by people across the country.



'Imran knew he would be defeated from the very beginning'