Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
APP

1,269 'professional beggars' arrested in Rawalpindi, 60% 'healthy and fit'

By
APP

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

A Reuters file photo of a man begging. — Reuters/File

  • 60% beggars caught from city roads were healthy and fit, says police official
  • Beggars brought from Punjab, KP, and other areas operate in Rawalpindi through contracts, he says 
  • He says hundreds of beggar children netted from city roads handed over to Child Protection Bureau

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi's traffic police has accelerated the on-going campaign against professional beggars, arresting 1,269 from the city's roads during February.

The Incharge Anti-Begging Squad City Traffic Police (CTP), speaking to APP, urged the citizens to play their role in discouraging professional beggars.

The CTP has lodged a large number of first information reports (FIRs) in different police stations against beggars caught from different areas, he said.

Read more: Karachi beggars suspected to be using abducted children

The police officer said they had been trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and many professional beggars had been caught and sent behind bars.

The squad's chief noted that out of the total beggars caught, nearly 80% were professionals.

"60% beggars caught from city roads were healthy and fit while only 20% were disabled persons and 20% were drug addicts," he informed.

A large number of beggars are brought to Rawalpindi from Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and other far-flung areas of the country, who operate through contractors, he said.

Read more: TikTok star arrested in Sialkot for masquerading as beggar

Hundreds of beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB), the police officer added.

More From Pakistan:

National Savings Schemes sees increase in profit rates

National Savings Schemes sees increase in profit rates

Smart lockdown imposed in certain areas of Lahore

Smart lockdown imposed in certain areas of Lahore
Karachi University extends deadline for BCom examination forms

Karachi University extends deadline for BCom examination forms
PM Imran Khan vows to never let the corrupt off the hook, whether in power or not

PM Imran Khan vows to never let the corrupt off the hook, whether in power or not
Shibli Faraz hops on to 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon to celebrate Senate win

Shibli Faraz hops on to 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon to celebrate Senate win
Chars-selling couple arrested in Karachi, car with 4kg hash impounded

Chars-selling couple arrested in Karachi, car with 4kg hash impounded
'You have no future, no party anymore': Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan

'You have no future, no party anymore': Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan
Pakistan Army chief, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss internal, regional security

Pakistan Army chief, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss internal, regional security
Imran Khan has been rejected by his own MNAs, allies, Bilawal claims

Imran Khan has been rejected by his own MNAs, allies, Bilawal claims
17 more people succumb to coronavirus, 260 infected in Sindh

17 more people succumb to coronavirus, 260 infected in Sindh
IHC orders removal of ex-ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani's name from ECL

IHC orders removal of ex-ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani's name from ECL
Newly elected Senate members to be sworn in on March 12

Newly elected Senate members to be sworn in on March 12

Latest

view all