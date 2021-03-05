PM Imran Khan calls PTI's parliamentary party meeting ahead of confidence vote

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

The PM has also invited the PTI allies to the meeting.

PM Imran likely to speak to MNAs about Abdul Hafeez Sheikh’s loss in the senate elections.

Meeting is being held a day before PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: A day before the vote of confidence, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday summoned a meeting of the PTI’s parliamentary party to review the latest political situation after the Senate debacle.

The meeting is expected to be held at 4pm at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

The invite has also been sent to the allies of the ruling party. However, their attendance is not confirmed as of yet.

It is expected that PM Imran will speak to the MNAs about Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh’s loss in the senate elections and take them into confidence regarding the current political situation of the country.

The prime minister would take the vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday after the shocking defeat of Hafeez Sheikh in Wednesday’s polls of the Senate from the Islamabad seat.

Gilani won the seat by taking 169 votes despite having fewer lawmakers in the NA than the ruling coalition.

The Opposition has been demanding the premier to step down as he has lost the confidence of the assembly while the government is accusing the rival political parties of indulging in the dirty game to win the seat.

PM slams Opposition

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that whether or not he is in power, he will never let the corrupt off the hook and will rally the nation against them.



"Whether I am in the government or out of the Assembly, I will not spare them," he said, adding that his efforts for the rule of law in this country will continue as long as he is alive.

The prime minister's remarks came in a televised address to the nation on Thursday after upset in the Senate race.

"This is important because what problems our nation suffers from stem from the very situation that unfolded yesterday [Wednesday]," he said.



He said that the country's leadership comes from within the members of parliament "and here you have people becoming Senators after bribing others".

In the address, the prime minister told his party members it is their democratic right to cast a vote of confidence on Saturday if they are unhappy with his leadership.



"You can say you do not stand with Imran Khan. I will respect your decision [...] I will go sit in the Opposition," he said.

The prime minister, shaming those who had told him they would vote for him, but then because of a secret ballot went against party lines, said that they "must think of the hereafter".