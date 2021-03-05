Can't connect right now! retry
If PM Imran Khan fails to get vote of confidence, cabinet will be dismissed: Sheikh Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says PM Imran to continue to work till election of new prime minister if he doesn't get a vote of confidence.
  • All institutions remained neutral in Senate polls, says Rasheed.
  • He agrees with Zardari's statement that fewer votes were bought than estimated.

ISLAMABAD: If Prime Minister Imran Khan is unable to get a vote of confidence on Saturday, the cabinet will be dismissed, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The interior minister said if the cabinet is dismissed due to a lack of vote of confidence, the premier will continue to work till the election of the next prime minister.

He also spoke about the Senate elections held earlier this week, saying that all institutions remained neutral in the Senate polls.

Rasheed agreed with former president Asif Ali Zardari's statement that less votes were bought than his estimate.

Zardari had said a day earlier that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Senate candidate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani secured fewer votes than expected as he was supposed to get at least 20 more votes.

Read more: Zardari thinks Gilani should have won by 20 votes in Senate polls

Appearing on Geo News programme Capital Talk, the PPP co-chairperson opined that Gilani's victory should have been by more than five votes. In fact, Gilani should have polled 20 more votes on way to his victory, he said.

Meanwhile, Rasheed said the PDM will go to Punjab before the long march and expressed the hope that Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi will stand with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar.

After the defeat of the government's Senate candidate, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly for which a meeting will be convened on March 6.

