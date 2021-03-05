Can't connect right now! retry
NA-75 by-election: PTI challenges ECP's re-polling decision in Supreme Court

  • PTI candidate Ali Asjad files petition in Supreme Court challenging ECP's decision to hold re-polls in Sialkot's NA-75
  • Petition says no justification for the order to hold re-election in NA-75 Daska
  • The by-election in NA-75 Daska was marred by chaos and violence on February 19

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has challenged the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold re-polling for Sialkot's NA-75 Daska by-election in the Supreme Court.

The re-polls are scheduled for March 18.

PTI candidate Ali Asjad has filed the petition in the apex court.

Asjad argued in his petition that the ECP did not properly review the available records, so the decision is contrary to the facts.

The petitioner said there was no justification for the order to hold re-election in NA-75 Daska. Re-election meant that the people of the constituency will face a law and order situation again, he said.

Asjad sought annulment of the ECP decision to declare the by-election null and void and asked that the election results of NA-75 Daska on February 19 be released.

The by-election in NA-75 Daska was marred by chaos. Two people were killed during a violent clash between PTI and PML-N workers, while the ECP had taken notice of the disappearance of 20 presiding officers of the constituency. The election was declared null and void.

