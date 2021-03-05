Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 05 2021
Maya Ali leaves jaws drop with dreamy, ethnic photoshoot

Pakistani star Maya Ali not only leaves fans surprised with her dazzling on screen performances but also with her jaw-dropping looks.

Taking to Instagram, the Mann Mayal star left heartbeats racing as she stunned in an all white ethnic attire.

The gold details on the dress added to dreamy look.

The star certainly put her best foot forward as the look was completed with gorgeous statement earrings, gold bangles and a white pearl bag.

She let her outfit be the centre stage as she balanced the stunning attire by opting for a ponytail and a fairly simple makeup look.

Needless to say, fans couldn’t help themselves from complementing her ethereal beauty as they showered her with love in the comments.

"Gorgeous," one fan commented. 

"Mostttt beatifullll," another elated fan said. 

Take a look:



