Katrina Kaif on Friday shared a childhood picture with her fans on social media.

The Bollywood diva posted the picture to her Instagram stories as she interacted with her followers in a Q&A session.

During her session, the Bharat actress posted a childhood picture, an unseen picture with her younger sister Isabelle Kaif and a snap from her holidays abroad.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently working on her new film titled "Phone Bhoot".