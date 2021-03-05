MQM-P demands Senate deputy chairmanship in exchange for vote of confidence

MQM-P delegation meets PM Imran Khan.



Demands deputy chairmanship of the Senate in exchange for vote of confidence.



Says promises are yet to be fulfilled.

MQM-P, an ally of the ruling-PTI, has demanded deputy chairmanship of the Senate in exchange for its vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported.



The government has summoned a National Assembly session for a vote of confidence in the the premier after the PTI suffered a setback in the Senate elections — where the Opposition's joint candidate in Islamabad, Yousuf Raza Gilani, defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The MQM-P delegation, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, met the prime minister, where it laid down its reservations after the premier asked for their support tomorrow.



MQM-P's leaders said the promises made by the government have not been fulfilled.