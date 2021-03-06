Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Peshawar university asks female students to wear shalwar kameez only

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

The University of Peshawar on Friday issued a notification asking that female students wear shalwar kameez only.

Furthermore, the notification explicitly states that they wear a white shalwar, a coloured kameez of their own choice, a white scarf or dupatta and a white overall with the identification card prominently displayed.

The notification issued today was amended to reflect changes from one issued a day earlier which did not include instructions for the scarf/dupatta to be worn as part of the dress code.

The earlier notification states that all male students "shall wear modest/decent clothes", without limiting them to a particular type of dress or colour.

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P demands Senate deputy chairmanship in exchange for vote of confidence

MQM-P demands Senate deputy chairmanship in exchange for vote of confidence
In pictures: Army chief visits Cholistan Desert training area

In pictures: Army chief visits Cholistan Desert training area
Vote of confidence: Which prime ministers have won it so far?

Vote of confidence: Which prime ministers have won it so far?
Lahore professor killed by kite string while riding a motorbike

Lahore professor killed by kite string while riding a motorbike
Vote of confidence: What is the process in the parliament of Pakistan?

Vote of confidence: What is the process in the parliament of Pakistan?
Vote of confidence: PDM announces boycott of tomorrow's NA session

Vote of confidence: PDM announces boycott of tomorrow's NA session
Opposition calls for action against PM Imran Khan after ECP comments

Opposition calls for action against PM Imran Khan after ECP comments
Fact-check: Are Punjab's schools being closed for a week in some districts?

Fact-check: Are Punjab's schools being closed for a week in some districts?
Attack on IHC: Six more lawyers granted bail, plea for one rejected

Attack on IHC: Six more lawyers granted bail, plea for one rejected
HEC directs VCs to verify degree authenticity to avoid troubles for Pakistanis in UAE

HEC directs VCs to verify degree authenticity to avoid troubles for Pakistanis in UAE
Islamabad's Quaid-i-Azam University significantly improves in world rankings

Islamabad's Quaid-i-Azam University significantly improves in world rankings
Govt ‘unhappy’ with ECP’s response to PM Imran Khan

Govt ‘unhappy’ with ECP’s response to PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all