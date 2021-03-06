Peshawar university asks female students to wear shalwar kameez only

The University of Peshawar on Friday issued a notification asking that female students wear shalwar kameez only.

Furthermore, the notification explicitly states that they wear a white shalwar, a coloured kameez of their own choice, a white scarf or dupatta and a white overall with the identification card prominently displayed.



The notification issued today was amended to reflect changes from one issued a day earlier which did not include instructions for the scarf/dupatta to be worn as part of the dress code.

The earlier notification states that all male students "shall wear modest/decent clothes", without limiting them to a particular type of dress or colour.

