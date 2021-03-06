Hema Malini gets coronavirus vaccine

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Saturday received her coronavirus vaccine and shared photos on social media.



Malini became the latest B-town celebrity to take covid-19 vaccine jab.

The 72-year-old star turned to Twitter and posted pictures of her receiving the vaccination.

She tweeted, “I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital.”

In one of the photos, Hema is seen sporting a black printed top paired with a matching face mask as she receives the vaccine shot from a medical worker in Mumbai.

Before Hema, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.