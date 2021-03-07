Bebe Rexha shocked by a man’s indecent act on her live Instagram

American singer Bebe Rexha had to close her live session on photo and video-sharing app after an unidentified man exposed himself before her fans.



Rexha talks about several issues related to her life, mental health and makeup routines on social media. She often goes online at the IG Live platform along with her dog Bear to discuss all the issues.

On March 4, the 31-year-old singer invited her fans to be with her live in the run-up to her single dropping. Nearly 8000 people were tuned in. One of the viewers said, “Some guy flashed her. She hopped off IG pissed off and mortified.”

Expressing her frustration and anger, Rexha took to Twitter and said, “I’m honestly disgusted. And shook. … I am so sorry that happened.” She then resolved to track down the flasher.

She also pleaded with her fans to identify the man so that he may be reported.







