Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan showered love on fellow showbiz star Rehmat Ajmal, who tied the knot earlier this week.



The Khaali Haath star turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of Rehmat with her husband from their wedding ceremony and congratulated the newlywed couple.

Aiman Khan wrote, “Congratulations @rehmatajmal” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Earlier, Aiman also gushed over Rehmat Ajmal after she posted her dazzling snaps from ‘mayoun’ ceremony.

Aiman had dropped lovely comment, saying “Congratulations cutie” followed by heart-eyed emojis.

