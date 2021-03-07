Bruno Mars bashes Hollywood’s cultural appropriation jibes

Grammy award-winning singer Bruno Mars finally addresses the long-running cultural appropriation he was subjected to within Hollywood.

Mars got candid during his appearance on The Breakfast Club alongside Anderson .Paak and touched on his Puerto Rican- Filipina heritage.

Mars was quoted saying, “You know, people love to accuse you of being a cultural thief, which I find interesting because you are a person of color. What would you say to those people?

“I would say you can't look at an interview, you can't find an interview where I am not talking about the entertainers that have come before me.

“And the only reason why I'm here is because of James Brown. It's because of Prince, Michael [Jackson]. That's the only reason why I'm here.”