Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan looked nothing short of a vision in her latest sun-kissed photo that she posted on Instagram.

The Raees actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared her stunning picture and captioned it, “Mr. Sun is my favorite filter” followed by sunflower emoticon.

Mahira Khan looked gorgeous in the no-makeup photo and fans can’t stop gushing over her.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud Mahira’s beauty.