Shahid Afridi responds to reports of his daughter's planned engagement to Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. — Twitter

Shahid Afridi breaks his silence since reports began circulating on social media on Saturday.

Confirms proposal given by Shaheen Shah Afridi's family, says both families are in touch.

Says "matches are made in heaven" and if Allah wills it, this one "will be made too".



Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has finally responded to reports of his daughter's planned engagement to Shaheen Shah Afridi, since rumours began circulating on social media a day earlier.

He has downplayed news that anything has been finalised, saying that discussions are ongoing.



"Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too," he said.



"My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field," Afridi added.



What both families have said so far

Both families confirmed a day earlier that star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has sought cricketing legend Shahid Afridi's daughter's hand in marriage.



Reports suggest that the two families have reached an understanding, but a formal engagement will be announced in some time.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's father Ayaz Khan told the media that the two families have longstanding relations and that Shahid Afridi's family has agreed to the proposal. He said that a ceremony to formalise the engagement will be held "soon".

A representative of Shahid Afridi's family meanwhile told Geo News that the proposal had been in discussion for the past two years.

Shahid Afridi's family said that since Shaheen is playing cricket and Shahid Afridi's daughter is still studying, the engagement has not yet been formally announced.

They said that the engagement could be formalised shortly before the wedding in two years' time.

The family has requested that the matter not be speculated on. Shahid Afridi will make a proper announcement when the time is right, they said.







