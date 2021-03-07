Mukhtaran Mai lends support to Aurat March Multan, to join Monday's protest

Mukhtaran Mai gives an interview at a school in Meerwala, located in the Muzaffargarh district of Punjab, Pakistan, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A gender and social activist from South Punjab, Mukhtaran Mai, has lent her support to Multan's Aurat March 2021 and is expected to join the country-wide protest on Monday.

Mukhtaran Mai is a survivor of sexual assault and had taken to court the men who abused her in 2002 to settle a matter of village honour.

"The reason I attend every march is to represent women in rural areas," she said in a video posted on the Aurat March Multan's Twitter account.

"I'm [stepping] out for the rights of women in Pakistan. I've always participated in Lahore [and] Multan. It's the International Women's Day.

"I raise my voice because our woman bears cruelty in society. Our woman is not weak and fight for her rights," she added.