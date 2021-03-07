Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 07 2021
Mukhtaran Mai lends support to Aurat March Multan, to join Monday's protest

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Mukhtaran Mai gives an interview at a school in Meerwala, located in the Muzaffargarh district of Punjab, Pakistan, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A gender and social activist from South Punjab, Mukhtaran Mai, has lent her support to Multan's Aurat March 2021 and is expected to join the country-wide protest on Monday.

Mukhtaran Mai is a survivor of sexual assault and had taken to court the men who abused her in 2002 to settle a matter of village honour.

"The reason I attend every march is to represent women in rural areas," she said in a video posted on the Aurat March Multan's Twitter account.

"I'm [stepping] out for the rights of women in Pakistan. I've always participated in Lahore [and] Multan. It's the International Women's Day.

"I raise my voice because our woman bears cruelty in society. Our woman is not weak and fight for her rights," she added.

Security forces eliminate 4 terrorists in North and South Waziristan: ISPR

'Govt will pay heavy price for assault against PML-N leaders,' Maryam Nawaz says

PML-Q turns down request to support PDM in Senate chairman election

Aurat March 2021: What are participants demanding this year?

K-Electric's 'Roshni Baji' programme, women grid officers to boost gender-diversity in power sector

Aurat March 2021: Traffic routes and strategies for Int'l Women's Day rallies across Pakistan

Geo News pays tribute to Pakistani women on International Women's Day

Bilawal calls for probe into 'controversy of insufficient members during vote of confidence'

HEC announces local, foreign scholarships for students in Balochistan

Coronavirus vaccination of persons above 60 to start from Wednesday: Asad Umar

Sheikh Rasheed says will take action against man who allegedly kicked Marriyum Aurangzeb

In worrying sign, coronavirus cases see sharp rise in Lahore and Punjab

