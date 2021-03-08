Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan gushes over Momal Sheikh as she recreates her dance

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Mahira Khan gushes over Momal Sheikh as she recreates her dance

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan gushed over fellow showbiz star and friend Momal Sheikh after the latter recreated her dance moves from film Superstar’s song Noori.

Momal turned to Instagram and shared a video clip in her story where she can be seen dancing her heart out on the lyrics of Noori.

The Silsilay actress captioned the video song as “I tried @mahirakhan,” with a winking face emoji.

Mahira shared the same video and gushed over Momal, saying, “Youuuuu killed it!!! Meri filmi Shezadi,” followed by numerous heart-eyed emojis.

Momal again commented saying "Love you @mahirakhan."

"There’s nothing more empowering than women supporting each other..happy women’s day.”

The video has won the hearts of fans on social media.

More From Showbiz:

Iqra Aziz dedicates Women’s Day to late Neelo Begum

Iqra Aziz dedicates Women’s Day to late Neelo Begum
Check out Minal Khan's sweet message with sister Aiman Khan on Women's Day

Check out Minal Khan's sweet message with sister Aiman Khan on Women's Day
Imran Abbas visits sets of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’, ‘Kurulus: Osman’ in Turkey

Imran Abbas visits sets of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’, ‘Kurulus: Osman’ in Turkey
Anushka Sharma reveals her desire to portray the ‘feminist gaze’

Anushka Sharma reveals her desire to portray the ‘feminist gaze’
Anushka Sharma all smiles with newborn daughter in latest sweet photo

Anushka Sharma all smiles with newborn daughter in latest sweet photo
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of newborn son

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of newborn son
Minal Khan enjoys Sunday brunch with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib

Minal Khan enjoys Sunday brunch with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib
Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo

Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo
Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan
Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding

Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding
Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love

Latest

view all