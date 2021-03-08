Mahira Khan gushes over Momal Sheikh as she recreates her dance

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan gushed over fellow showbiz star and friend Momal Sheikh after the latter recreated her dance moves from film Superstar’s song Noori.



Momal turned to Instagram and shared a video clip in her story where she can be seen dancing her heart out on the lyrics of Noori.

The Silsilay actress captioned the video song as “I tried @mahirakhan,” with a winking face emoji.

Mahira shared the same video and gushed over Momal, saying, “Youuuuu killed it!!! Meri filmi Shezadi,” followed by numerous heart-eyed emojis.

Momal again commented saying "Love you @mahirakhan."

"There’s nothing more empowering than women supporting each other..happy women’s day.”

The video has won the hearts of fans on social media.