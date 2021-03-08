Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Taapsee Pannu flexes her unshakable confidence: 'It's not a façade'

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Taapsee Pannu flexes her unshakable confidence: ‘It’s not a façade’

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu re recently sat down for a candid interview and shed light on her upfront honesty regarding honesty, its ability to heighten her confidence and her thoughts on internet trolls.

The star touched upon this seemingly ‘critical’ point of view regarding harsh comments and internet trolls during an interview with the Times of India.

There she was quoted saying, “I have been like this all my life. When you start from scratch and build everything, including this impression people have of me, over a period of time with hard work, and not by fluke, you don’t have to make an extra effort to protect it.”

“By now, people can see this is who I am; it’s not a facade. I don’t have skeletons in my cupboard. My honesty gives me the confidence to be fearless. Apart from my work, I’m a little lazy about other things, which is one of the reasons I can’t lie.”

“It takes a lot of effort to cover up a lie with more lies. It’s better to say what you feel, but not at the cost of hurting others. Even if someone is targeting me in a certain tone, I don’t feel the need to respond to the person in the same manner. What’s the difference between us, then? I like to look at life in a simple, peaceful way. I will call out what is wrong, but without pointing fingers at individuals.”

