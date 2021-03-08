Can't connect right now! retry
COAS Gen Bajwa meets US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. Photos: File.
  • COAS Gen Bajwa and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad meet on Monday at GHQ.
  • Commander Resolute Support Mission Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller also in attendance.
  • Two sides discuss matters of mutual interest, including regional security and the Afghan Peace Process.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and General Austin Scott Miller, the Commander Resolute Support Mission Afghanistan, at the General Headquarters. 

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest. 

The leaders also shed light on matters related to regional security and the ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process. 

During the meeting, the visiting dignitaries greatly appreciated Pakistan's role in the ongoing peace process.

