entertainment
Tuesday Mar 09 2021

Web Desk

Kylie Jenner stuns in trench coat as she steps out for dinner in West Hollywood


Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Kylie Jenner stunned onlookers as she appeared in magenta trench coat during her outing in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul turned heads as she appeared in shiny magenta-colored coat while heading to Craig's.

The reality star paired the gorgeous outerwear with a grey top and white trousers as she made her way into the celeb-favorite restaurant.

Kylie Jenner hopped out of her bright orange Lamborghini Urus and strutted her stuff in a pair of matching heels featuring a jeweled detailing around the straps. She also carried a small pink bag and wore a beige protective face mask.


