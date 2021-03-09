Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan wishes mother, wife Bushra Bibi on Women’s Day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

PM Imran Khan's mother (R), PM Imran Khan (C), Bushra Bibi (L)
  • PM Imran Khan has shared pictures of the two of the dearest women of his life on the occasion of International Women's Day.
  • International Women’s Day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8.
  • The premier has an active presence on social media where he is often seen engaging with his fans.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished her mother and wife Bushra Bibi on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The PM shared the pictures of the two of the dearest women of his life on his official Instagram account on Monday with a caption. 

"Happy Women's Day," he wrote.

Read more: International Women's Day being celebrated across the world today

The premier has an active presence on social media where he is often seen engaging with his fans and putting forward his viewpoints on various subjects.

This time around, he shared a vintage picture of his mother and first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi on Instagram to wish them Women’s Day.

Read more: Google Doodle pays tribute to Sheroes on International Women's Day

International Women’s Day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8.

This year's theme for International Women's Day was “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

