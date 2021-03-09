PM Imran Khan wishes mother, wife Bushra Bibi on Women’s Day

PM Imran Khan's mother (R), PM Imran Khan (C), Bushra Bibi (L)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished her mother and wife Bushra Bibi on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The PM shared the pictures of the two of the dearest women of his life on his official Instagram account on Monday with a caption.

"Happy Women's Day," he wrote.

This time around, he shared a vintage picture of his mother and first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi on Instagram to wish them Women’s Day.

This year's theme for International Women's Day was “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.