Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Islamabad rolls out chip-based smart driving license

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

The logo of Islamabad Traffic Police. — ITP/File

  • The smart driving license has latest security features.  
  • License available at same fee as previous one.
  • Initiative to reduce chances of deception, says police.

ISLAMABAD: A new driving license has been rolled out in the capital that has a smart chip installed in it, a spokesperson for the capital's police said Tuesday.

The spokesperson said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad launched the new driving license — that has the latest security features installed.

"In case of [an] emergency in the new license, all data will be recorded through the chip," the spokesperson said, adding it was available at the same fee as the previous license.

"Through the smart license, the chances of deception will reduce," he said. It would soon be linked to NADRA and excise's database.

Related items


More From Pakistan:

Watch: Schoolgirl tells Maryam she wrote Nawaz Sharif's name as PM and her mark was deducted

Watch: Schoolgirl tells Maryam she wrote Nawaz Sharif's name as PM and her mark was deducted
Karachi University reduces BCom syllabus

Karachi University reduces BCom syllabus
PM Imran Khan chairs PTI meeting, hints at 'big changes' in Punjab: sources

PM Imran Khan chairs PTI meeting, hints at 'big changes' in Punjab: sources
Another KP university imposes a dress code for students

Another KP university imposes a dress code for students
CSS exam: Karachi University offers admission in preparation course

CSS exam: Karachi University offers admission in preparation course
Pakistan's upper, central parts to receive rain soon, Met Dept predicts

Pakistan's upper, central parts to receive rain soon, Met Dept predicts
Rising poultry prices worrying citizens, causing losses to vendors

Rising poultry prices worrying citizens, causing losses to vendors
Fake prize bond and currency selling group arrested in Lahore

Fake prize bond and currency selling group arrested in Lahore
Daska election update: New staff to be appointed for 20 polling stations where results were 'doubtful'

Daska election update: New staff to be appointed for 20 polling stations where results were 'doubtful'
SHC seeks traffic plan after Burns Road closure

SHC seeks traffic plan after Burns Road closure
Haideri says govt did not offer him deputy chairman Senate post

Haideri says govt did not offer him deputy chairman Senate post
PM Imran Khan seeks feasibility report on e-voting to curb corruption

PM Imran Khan seeks feasibility report on e-voting to curb corruption

Latest

view all